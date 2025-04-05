403
Egypt FM Stresses Need Of Halting Israeli Aggression On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 5 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Badr Abdulatty affirmed on Saturday the necessity of stopping the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and returning to the ceasefire deal as well as backing the Arab-Muslim plan on reconstruction the Strip.
This was announced during talks Abdulatty held with his Seychelles' peer Sylvestre Radegonde in Cairo that witnessed identical views towards some regional issues concern the African Continent, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The two ministers discussed the repercussions of the ongoing war on Gaza and its expansion on some other parts in the Middle East region, it stated.
They underlined the need of achieving stability in international navigation corridors mainly the strategic location of Seychelles on the eastern coast of Africa, it stated.
On bilateral ties, Abdulatty emphasized the deep-rooted historic relations between Egypt and Seychelles, and eagerness to boost cooperation in some fields in a manner that achieves mutual benefits, it noted.
He referred to promising opportunities to enhance commercial and economic collaboration between the two countries, mainly through raising Egypt's exports to Seychelles' market.
Abdulatty expressed readiness to share expertise and increase Egypt's exports in hotel and tourist resorts, based on Egypt's successful experiments in this domain in African countries, it pointed out.
At the end of their talks, the two ministers extolled standing coordination between the two countries' missions in the African Union, affirming the need to continue coordination in issues that concern the Continent.
They also underlined the importance of efforts in combating climate change and abiding by the unified African stances towards climate change.
They signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the mutual exemption of official passports' visas, within the framework of facilitating coordination and cooperation, according to the statement. (end)
asm
