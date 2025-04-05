Family Development Foundation Extends Eid Al Fitr Greetings To Over 18,000 Seniors And Their Families

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Family Development Foundation (FDF), through its 'Senior Citizens and Resident's Social Support Service' team, extended Eid Al Fitr greetings to over 18,000 senior citizens and residents and their families, as part of its continued commitment and efforts to improving the quality of life and foster meaningful connections.

This move reflects FDF's steadfast dedication to building supportive connections during holidays and special occasions, thereby reinforcing family stability and fostering sustainable social development.

FDF remains committed to offering exceptional care and support through a wide spectrum of social, health, psychological, preventive, rehabilitative and empowerment programs and services. The Foundation recognises the need to promote positive intergenerational communication and strengthens close ties between children and their grandparents to ensure their active integration within the family and the broader community.

The FDF fosters happiness and well-being within a socially secure environment, not only during holidays, but throughout the year. The organisation aims to cultivate a supportive family environment and a dynamic social life that ensures lasting positive impact while encouraging the exchange of life experiences and professional knowledge between senior citizens and younger generations.