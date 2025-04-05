Steam Client Update Enhances Linux Gaming Experience

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Valve Corporation has released an update to its Steam client, delivering several improvements aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for Linux users. Key among these is a significant boost in the download speed of client updates, addressing a longstanding concern within the Linux gaming community.

The update also resolves a rare issue where non-Steam versions of Proton were being assigned incorrect compatibility tools. Proton, developed by Valve, is a compatibility layer that enables Windows games to run on Linux systems. This fix ensures that users employing custom Proton builds will now experience more reliable performance.

The update corrects the display of dropdown menus within the client interface, enhancing overall usability. This improvement contributes to a more seamless navigation experience for users.

Beyond the Linux-specific enhancements, the update introduces improvements across all platforms. Notably, it enhances the consistency and clarity of the download, installation, and update user interfaces. Users can expect more accurate download progress indicators and time estimates, with further accuracy anticipated over subsequent downloads.

In Big Picture mode, the update addresses an issue where the virtual keyboard could obscure the target text area when summoned during gameplay. For macOS users, Steam Overlay support has been added for games utilizing HDR rendering, broadening the range of supported titles on Apple's platform.

Controller support has also seen improvements. The update fixes a crash related to gyro timestamp calculation and addresses adaptive trigger effects with the DualSense Edge controller, enhancing the gaming experience for users of this hardware.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?