Leading Cardiologist & Echocardiographer Appointed Medical Director Of NYU Langone's Aortic Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Ong joins NYU Langone from St. Michael's Hospital, part of University of Toronto, where she led the aortic clinic and served as the interventional echocardiographic lead for the Structural Heart Program. Her expertise spans heart valve disease, aortic and connective tissue disorders, and advanced cardiac imaging.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Ong to our division and the NYU Langone Heart community," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD , the William Goldring Professor of Medicine in the Department of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology. "Aortic disease is among the most serious cardiovascular conditions if left untreated, but advancements in treatment are rapidly evolving. With Dr. Ong's leadership, the Aortic Center will continue to drive research and innovation, uniting experts across specialties to provide the most advanced, personalized care for our patients."

Dr. Ong will work alongside Mark Peterson, MD, PhD , cardiothoracic surgeon and professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery , who serves as the director of Aortic Surgery for NYU Langone Heart. Together, they lead the Aortic Center, bringing internationally recognized expertise to the diagnosis and treatment of complex aortic conditions. As the body's main blood vessel, the aorta is vital, and the center specializes in managing both chronic and acute diseases, from aortic dissections to aneurysms and everything in between.

"Aortic disease is an understudied, but rapidly growing field, and I'm excited to contribute to NYU Langone's effort to continue to build a comprehensive center that unites cardiologists, surgeons, geneticists and imaging experts to address complex aortic conditions with a holistic approach," said Dr. Ong. "I'm particularly passionate about caring for younger patients, with conditions such as bicuspid aortic valve or aortic aneurysms, as they often require lifelong monitoring."

The Aortic Center provides long-term care plans for aortic health, including dedicated aortic disease imaging, genetic testing, medical treatments, and advanced surgical options. "My goal is to educate patients, support them in maintaining a normal lifestyle, and collaborate closely with primary care physicians to Dr. Peterson and our surgeons to ensure coordinated care," said Dr. Ong.

NYU Langone Heart has the nation's highest success rates for treating heart rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease, valve disease, heart failure, and congenital heart disease. Specialists at our locations across New York City, Westchester County, Long Island, and Florida all offer the same high-quality care that makes NYU Langone the No. 2 hospital in the nation for cardiology and heart surgery, according to U.S. News & World Report.

About Dr. Ong

An alumna of the University of Montreal, Dr. Ong completed her cardiology residency at Laval University in Quebec City. She then pursued a Level III echocardiography fellowship at St. Michael's Hospital, followed by an interventional echocardiography fellowship at the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, New York-Presbyterian/ Columbia University, and Quebec Heart and Lung Institute in Quebec City. Her research includes participation in multi-center international transcatheter valvular interventions, structural heart trials, and valvular disease imaging studies. Her dedication to advancing aortic health stems from both her clinical expertise and her commitment to improving patient outcomes.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 115 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for three years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently placed nine of its clinical specialties among the top five in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. With $14.2 billion in revenue this year, the system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Media Inquiries

Katie Ullman

Phone: 646-483-3984

[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health