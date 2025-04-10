Neha Dhupia Collaborates With Assam Police On Digital Parenting Initiative

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has collaborated with the Assam Police and the PIIR Foundation to promote responsible digital parenting and safeguard children's rights on the internet, as part of the #DontBeASharent campaign.

Neha, who is a mother of two children, said:“As a mother, I understand the joy of sharing our children's milestones online. But we must ask ourselves - how much is too much? '#DontBeASharent' is a powerful reminder to protect our children not just physically, but digitally too,” she said.

Originally launched by Assam Police, #DontBeASharent has grown into a global movement highlighting the risks of oversharing children's personal information on social media and the urgent need for mindful digital behaviour by parents and caregivers.

PIIR Foundation collaborated with Assam Police Sishu Mitra to take this conversation further through Infantia. Infantia builds upon the success of #DontBeASharent, bringing together experts, policymakers, educators, law enforcement, and parents to address emerging challenges around digital childhoods.

The campaign will now expand through a series of awareness videos, PSAs, and educational workshops across schools and community spaces, with plans to scale internationally.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in May 2018, despite never having dated before. Their relationship began as a friendship, although Angad had admired Neha for years.

The duo welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mehr, in November 2018. Three years later, in October 2021, they became parents to their second child, a son named Guriq.

The former beauty queen made her acting debut in a play in New Delhi called Graffiti. Her Bollywood debut was with the 2003 film Qayamat: City Under Threat. The actress was last seen in Bad Newz directed by Anand Tiwari.

The film, inspired by true events, also stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. It is a spiritual sequel to Good Newwz and revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother, but from different biological fathers.

Neha is currently seen as a gang leader in the youth-based show“MTV Roadies”. It also has Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders.