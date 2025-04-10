Fires, Casualties In Mykolaiv After Russian UAV Attack
This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim , on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"After the attack by the Shaheds, there are two fires in the city. Emergency services are at the scenes," the statement says.Read also: Russian drones attack civil infrastructure in Chernihiv region
Later, the head of the administration said several casualties were reported. At least two people were hospitalized.
Earlier, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported several explosions in the city.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones. Downed drone debris fell in two city districts.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment