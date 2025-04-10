Fires, Casualties In Mykolaiv After Russian UAV Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two fires broke out in Mykolaiv as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Also, casualties were reported.

This was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Vitaliy Kim , on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"After the attack by the Shaheds, there are two fires in the city. Emergency services are at the scenes," the statement says.

Later, the head of the administration said several casualties were reported. At least two people were hospitalized.

Earlier, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported several explosions in the city.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy attacked Kyiv with drones. Downed drone debris fell in two city districts.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service