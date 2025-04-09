Weee! Partners With Forage To Accept EBT Payments, Making Cultural Groceries More Accessible

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For the 1 in 8 Americans who rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), access to familiar, culturally relevant ingredients can be a challenge. By integrating EBT payments, Weee! is breaking down barriers and ensuring that Asian and other diverse communities can shop for the foods that bring comfort and nourishment to their tables.

"Food is more than sustenance-it's culture, tradition, and identity," said Larry Liu, Founder and CEO of Weee!. "By accepting SNAP, we're reaffirming our commitment to making cultural discovery through food, accessible and affordable for all."

Ofek Lavian, CEO and Co-Founder of Forage, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to partner with Weee!, the first online Asian supermarket to accept SNAP benefits, and bring culturally diverse and authentic foods to households nationwide. This partnership reflects Weee! and Forage's shared mission to make nutritious, inclusive food more accessible to all Americans, regardless of income."

Through Forage's secure EBT processing, Weee! customers can now use their government benefits to shop for fresh produce, pantry staples, and specialty ingredients that reflect their heritage. This initiative is a significant step toward food equity, ensuring that diverse communities can enjoy delicious and nutritious meals without financial constraints.

Weee! continues to innovate and expand its offerings, making grocery shopping more inclusive, convenient, and culturally enriching for all.

About Weee! Inc.

Weee! is the leading Asian e-grocer in the U.S., delivering more than 15,000 locally sourced and hard-to-find goods from around the globe directly to customers. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Weee! is on a mission to enable affordable access to groceries for every home in North America while setting a new standard for freshness and value. By leveraging social e-commerce and proprietary forecasting technology, the company continues to redefine online grocery shopping and food delivery. Since its inception, Weee! has received $800M+ in funding from Arena Holdings, Blackstone, DST Global, Goodwater Capital, Greyhound Capital, iFly, Lightspeed Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Tiger Global, VMG, and XVC.

About Forage

Forage builds payments infrastructure that processes government benefits, starting with enabling merchants to accept SNAP EBT payments. 42 million Americans receive government assistance to afford groceries, and Forage powers payments to serve communities in need. Forage is the only USDA-approved third-party payment processor (TPP) that offers retailers best-in-class software combined with dedicated service, enabling complex government payments online and guiding retailers through USDA authorization. For more information visit .

