Germany's New Coalition Supports Ukraine's NATO Membership Prospects

The future German government promises to continue and increase assistance to Ukraine and support its NATO membership goals.

This is stated in the coalition agreement, seen by an Ukrinform correspondent.

The agreement states that Germany will provide comprehensive support to Ukraine "so that it can effectively defend itself against the Russian aggressor and assert itself in negotiations", and further increase it.

"Ukraine, as a strong, democratic, and sovereign state that independently determines its future with a Euro-Atlantic perspective, is of central importance for our own security. Therefore, we will significantly strengthen and reliably continue our military, civilian and political support for Ukraine together with our partners," the document states.

It states that Germany will work closely with partners to develop a joint strategy for a genuine and sustainable peace, in which Ukraine will act from a position of strength and on an equal footing. This also includes“guarantees of the material and political security” of a sovereign Ukraine.

“We support the prospect of Ukraine's accession to NATO, which was affirmed at the NATO summit in Washington. We support the establishment of a special tribunal to properly investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine,” the next government's“roadmap” states.

Germany is committed to participating in Ukraine's reconstruction.

It also states that, in coordination with partners, Berlin is looking for ways to utilize frozen Russian government assets to provide financial, economic, and military assistance to Kyiv.

The document does not mention Germany's possible participation in a European peacekeeping force, should such be formed, or the possibility of transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine.

Immediately after the presentation of the agreement, the leader of the Social Democratic Party, Lars Kleinbeil, expressed hope that in the future, the government will have no disputes regarding aid to Ukraine.

Recall that the conservative bloc of the CDU/CSU and the SPD have completed coalition negotiations. After the parties approve the text of the agreement, the path will be paved for the election of the CDU leader Friedrich Merz as Chancellor and the formation of a government. This is expected to happen in the first decade of May.