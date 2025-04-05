403
BTC/USD Signal Today 03/04: Below Ichimoku Cloud (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 82,000. Add a stop-loss at 90,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Set a buy-stop at 87,000 and a take-profit at 90,000. Add a stop-loss at 82,000.
The next key catalyst for the BTC/USD pair will be the US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data on Friday. Economists expect these numbers to show that the US economy added over 140k jobs in March, while the unemployment rate remained at 4.1%. These numbers will influence what the Fed does in the next meetings.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong uptrend in the past few days. It rose to over 86,000 on Thursday morning, an important level that coincided with the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level.The pair has remained above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest swings in August and September last year, and March 10 this year.However, the pair remains below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Ichimoku cloud indicator. It has also retested the lower side of the rising wedge pattern, a popular bearish sign.Therefore, the BTC/USD pair will likely resume the downtrend and retest the important support at 81,257, its lowest level on March 31.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
