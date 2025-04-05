EUR/USD Analysis Today 03/04: New Opportunity (Chart)
- Since the start of Thursday's trading session, the EUR/USD pair has been in a strong upward rebound, with gains reaching the 1.0989 resistance level. This is the closest point to breaking the psychological resistance of 1.1000, which supports the strength of the EUR/USD pair's bullish shift. The pair's gains increased even with US President Donald Trump imposing 20% tariffs on all imports from the European Union. The currency also benefited from the weakening US dollar, as this tariff move represents a significant escalation in the global trade dispute and raises concerns about economic growth.
Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that the measures will take effect immediately upon their announcement. Further escalating trade tensions, the United States is set to impose a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars. Meanwhile, UniCredit has received approval for its bid to acquire Banco BPM, and Credit Agricole has received approval from the European Central Bank to increase its stake in the Italian bank.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical Analysis Today:According to the daily chart performance, the EUR/USD pair has an opportunity for a bullish shift, and as I mentioned before, the psychological resistance of 1.1000 will remain the most prominent for this shift, which may technically push the pair towards stronger peaks. I see these peaks as potential selling opportunities for the EUR/USD, but without risk, regardless of the strength of trading opportunities. Markets are now reacting to Trump's tariffs, and attention will then turn to US jobs data tomorrow.Conversely, over the same timeframe, the 1.0800 support level will remain a real threat to any upward shift in the EUR/USD pair.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
