Pakistan Urges UN To Combat Afghanistan's Illicit Arms Trade

Pakistan has urged the United Nations Security Council to halt terrorists' access to weapons in Afghanistan. The request comes amid rising concerns about the proliferation of arms to various militant groups.

Pakistani media reported on Saturday, April 5, that weapons have been supplied to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Baloch Liberation Army, and the Brigades of Majid from Afghanistan. These groups are actively involved in insurgencies across Pakistan.

Sayed Atif Reza, a representative from Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, raised alarms at the UN Security Council about the increase in arms trafficking. He urged the council to take serious measures to curb the growing black market for weapons in Afghanistan.

This statement follows a report from a Geneva-based organization, which highlighted a surge in the illegal arms trade in eastern and border regions of Pakistan. The report documents a rise in both light and heavy weapon sales, particularly in areas affected by militancy.

The report, titled“Documenting Access to Weapons in Afghanistan,” sheds light on the continued arms trafficking in the region. It shows that weapons from the Soviet era and NATO are easily available in informal markets, posing a significant security threat.

The situation in Pakistan has been further complicated by the growing tension between the Taliban and Pakistan. Increased cross-border violence has led to a sharp rise in casualties, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. March recorded the highest number of casualties in a decade, raising alarms about the stability of the region.

The escalation of militant activity in these regions has made security operations more challenging for Pakistani authorities. The Taliban's growing influence in Afghanistan, coupled with its support for insurgents targeting Pakistan, is contributing to the destabilization of the border areas.

This ongoing conflict is straining Pakistan's security forces, as the influx of weapons from Afghanistan exacerbates the situation. The situation calls for urgent international cooperation to curb the illegal arms trade and address the rising militant threats to Pakistan's stability.

