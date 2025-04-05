Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Search Feature

Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Search Feature


2025-04-05 02:15:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft has announced the launch of the "Copilot Search" system within its Bing search engine, a new step to strengthen its presence in the field of artificial intelligence-powered search.

This mode allows users to receive deeper AI-powered answers through follow-up questions and related web links.

The company explained that this feature will be useful for searches that require deeper analysis, comparisons, or logical inferences.

Microsoft's new "Copilot Search" feature reflects the growing trend toward integrating large machine learning models (LLMs) into search engines, with the aim of providing more interactive and intelligent search experiences for users.

MENAFN05042025000063011010ID1109392828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search