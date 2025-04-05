Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Search Feature

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Microsoft has announced the launch of the "Copilot Search" system within its Bing search engine, a new step to strengthen its presence in the field of artificial intelligence-powered search.

This mode allows users to receive deeper AI-powered answers through follow-up questions and related web links.

The company explained that this feature will be useful for searches that require deeper analysis, comparisons, or logical inferences.

Microsoft's new "Copilot Search" feature reflects the growing trend toward integrating large machine learning models (LLMs) into search engines, with the aim of providing more interactive and intelligent search experiences for users.

