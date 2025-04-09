Fifteen Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia's drone attack injured 15 people in Dnipro, including eight requiring hospitalization.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, shared the details on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, the region faced a massive overnight attack by Russian drones, with air defense forces successfully intercepting and destroying 11 of them. Among the injured, most are in moderate condition, while one victim sustained minor injuries.

The attack caused significant damage in the city, affecting 15 private houses, four high-rise buildings, and nearly 20 cars. Several businesses, an administrative building, and infrastructure were also damaged. Rescuers have since extinguished all fires, Lysak emphasized.

reveals aftermath of massive drone strik

In addition, Russian UAVs targeted Apostolove in the Kryvyi Rih district, damaging a private enterprise. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The Nikopol district was also struck by kamikaze drones, with hits recorded in Nikopol and the Marhanets community. A sports facility was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, 14 individuals, aged between 18 and 87, sustained injuries in a UAV attack on Dnipro.