Carlson says to US treasury secretary Zelensky is ‘like a crazy person’
(MENAFN) Tucker Carlson recently criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for his erratic behavior during negotiations with the United States over a mineral resource deal, calling him "like a crazy person." Carlson's comments came during an interview with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who revealed that Zelensky had disrupted the negotiations on three separate occasions, despite the deal offering the US control over Ukraine’s mineral resources.
Bessent recalled a "spirited discussion" with Zelensky in February, where the Ukrainian leader initially refused to sign the agreement. Although Zelensky promised to sign it at the Munich Security Conference, he failed to do so, and the signing ceremony was rescheduled for February 28 during Zelensky’s visit to Washington. However, tensions escalated in the Oval Office, where a dispute between Zelensky and then-President Donald Trump caused further delays. Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for US military aid and reluctant to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia.
Carlson, surprised by Zelensky's tone, remarked that, as an unelected leader of a country heavily reliant on US aid, Zelensky should not have been confrontational with American officials. Bessent described Zelensky as a "performer" who had found himself in a difficult position but suggested he may not always receive the best advice from his team.
Despite the setbacks, Bessent expressed hope for renewed talks with Ukraine in the coming days, aiming for a positive resolution. The controversial deal, reported by Bloomberg, could give the US preferential rights over Ukrainian infrastructure and resources, but it has sparked concerns among some in Ukraine about potential sovereignty issues and increased dependency on Washington.
