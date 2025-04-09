403
Killed In Nursing Home Fire In China
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Twenty people were killed at a nursing home fire in Hebei Province, northern China.
Local authorities reported that the fire broke out at a nursing home last night in Chengde City, killing 20 people.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On April 4, China witnessed the deaths of three people and the injury of 10 others after a fire broke out at a nursing home in Guangdong Province, southern China.
