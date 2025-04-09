Sharad Kelkar: ‘Tum Se Tum Tak’ Explores Love In A Way We Don’T Often See On TV

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) As he is set to mark his return on the small screen after eight years, actor Sharad Kelkar is thrilled and said that the show 'Tum Se Tum Tak' explores love in a way we don't often see on TV.

Sharad Kelkar said, "I am absolutely thrilled to return to television after eight years! I've been waiting for the right project, and Tum Se Tum Tak felt like the perfect choice the moment I heard the story. It's fresh, unique, and explores love in a way we don't often see on TV.”

“This modern love story challenges conventional norms and beautifully proves that when two hearts truly connect, age is just a number,” he added.

The show will explore the unconventional romance between Anu, a 19-year-old middle-class girl with big dreams and deep-rooted values, and Aryavardhan, a 46-year-old self-made business tycoon known for his discipline and elegance. ActressNiharika Chouksey has been roped in to play the character of Anu opposite Sharad.

Talking about his role, Sharad said:“My character, Aryavardhan, is complex yet deeply relatable-he's successful, grounded, and has a mature outlook on life, but love takes him by surprise in the most unexpected way. That's what makes this story so special. I'm excited to bring this role to life and to collaborate with such an amazing cast and crew.”

He added:“The energy on set is incredible, and I can't wait for the audience to experience this journey with us. I hope they embrace the show with as much love and excitement as we have while making it!"

Produced by Studio LSD Pvt Ltd, 'Tum Se Tum Tak' is set to premiere on Zee TV.

Sharad has previously worked in shows such as Saat Phere- Saloni Ka Safar, Aakrosh, Uttaran, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Agent Raghav-Crime Branch to name a few.