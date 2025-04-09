Chery Sales Surpass 620,000 Units, Up 17.1 Percent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the first quarter of 2025, Chery achieved remarkable growth fueled by innovation and quality. March sales reached 214,770 vehicles, an 18.3% year-on-year increase, with new energy vehicle (NEV) sales soaring 125.4% to 62,210 units.

Over the entire quarter, Chery's cumulative sales hit 620,025 units, up 17.1% year-on-year, marking a historic high. This performance underscores Chery's strength in electrification and its competitive edge in the global market.

Chery's commitment to innovation has driven breakthroughs in intelligent and NEV technologies. In intelligent tech, Chery's Aimoga robot achieved deep integration with DeepSeek in February, enabling multi-modal environmental perception and precise professional knowledge Q&A capabilities.

At its March technology strategy launch event, Chery-with 15 years of expertise-unveiled a series of cutting-edge innovations, including the latest autonomous driving solutions, intelligent cockpit AI models, humanoid robots, and flying car technology.

The company also introduced its“Four Equalities” vision for intelligent driving: powertrain equality, global equality, scenario equality, and urban-rural equality, ensuring inclusive access to intelligent mobility worldwide.

Chery has achieved significant accomplishments in hybrid technology, contributing the 'Chery solution' to promote global green mobility with its independently developed Chery Super Hybrid

Innovations like its fifth-generation dedicated hybrid engine with a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5%, stepless super hybrid DHT, and dedicated hybrid battery and management system enable PHEV models powered by CSH to achieve a range exceeding 1,400 kilometers, realizing a perfect balance of ultra-long range, ultra-low fuel consumption, and strong power.

Chery has always prioritised quality and safety, earning global consumers' trust through exceptional product performance and rigorous quality control. In Q1, the brand achieved multiple safety milestones: The flagship TIGGO 9 PHEV conquered extreme -37°C testing, proving its battery stability and structural rigidity under harsh conditions. TIGGO 4 PRO earned a 5-star ANCAP safety rating and was named“Car of the Year” by Australia's renowned automotive media platform DRIVE for its comprehensive safety features. In Chile, TIGGO 7's ultra-high-strength body ensured zero casualties in collision accidents, earning it the title of“Road Guardian” from owners.

Beyond technological innovation and uncompromising commitment to safety, Chery continues to pioneer new approaches to global expansion, fostering win-win partnerships worldwide. A prime example is Chery's Spain project, which was highlighted as a model of Sino-Spanish cooperation during China's“Two Sessions” earlier this year.

In this venture, Chery utilized its technological expertise to revive the beloved local brand Ebro, while simultaneously generating significant employment opportunities in Spain.