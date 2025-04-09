Lightning Strikes Leave 2 Dead, 3 Injured In Khost
KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Two people have been killed and three others injured due to lightning strikes in southeastern Khost province.
Mustaghfir Gurbaz, the governor's spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the lightning strikes occurred on Tuesday in the Matun area of Gardez and Zazai Maidan district.
Gurbaz said that two individuals lost their lives, and three others were wounded in the incidents.
The injured have been evacuated to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.
hz/sa
