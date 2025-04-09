'Build Your House' To Empower Residents Of Qatar To Build Perfect Homes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated sixth edition of Build Your House (BYH) returns to Qatar, alongside the inaugural Inspire Exhibitions 2025, creating an unmatched platform for home construction, interior design, and innovative building solutions. Scheduled at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 28 to May 1, 2025, the exhibitions will bring together homebuilders, consultants, suppliers, and key industry leaders to help anyone who is interested in designing and building their dream home.

The event will feature prominent governmental entities, such as the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Kahramaa, and the Civil Defense of Qatar. Their presence provides valuable insights into regulatory processes, approvals, and essential services, demonstrating the government's support in facilitating a seamless home-building journey.

Complementing Build Your House, Inspire Exhibition will feature a diverse range of premium home décor, unique gifts and elegant furnishings that elevate modern living.

Together, these events create a refined and comprehensive experience, offering inspiration and tailored solutions for those building their dream homes in Qatar. Visitors will have access to the Mostashari program, a free-to-join initiative that offers aspiring homeowners access to personalized consultations with expert advisors, guiding them through every stage of their

home-building journey from architecture and design to innovative construction techniques. Visitors will be able to directly talk to top industry professionals, providing tailored advice on everything from permits and materials to layout and design-ensuring each visitor leaves with a clear, confident path toward building their dream home. Build Your House and Inspire Exhibition are proudly supported by leading industry players. Qatar UPVC, the leading manufacturer of uPVC windows and doors in Qatar is a sponsor of this event.

“This exhibition is a destination for those building their dream homes, providing access to the latest trends and innovative products,” said Rashed Mohammad Aliyan, CEO of Qatar UPVC for Windows and Doors and Qatar Technology.“With 28 years of industry experience, we see Build Your House as a game-changing platform where customers can explore high-quality, innovative façade solutions.”

Legal expertise is an essential part of any successful home construction project. Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi Law Firm, a sponsor of Inspire 2025, is committed to supporting Qatari residents in building and improving their homes.“A strong legal foundation is crucial for any construction project, and we offer specialised expertise in areas such as contracting, licensing, and dispute resolution”, said Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi, Founder & Managing Director.