Drone Attack On Kyiv: Falling Debris Caused Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, falling debris was reported in several districts of the city, causing a fire.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Preliminary reports indicate that debris from a downed enemy UAV fell in the Desnianskyi district, on the outskirts of the city," the post stated.

Authorities noted that further details are being clarified.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also reported that UAV debris had fallen in the Dniprovskyi district. "Emergency services are on their way," he wrote.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that the debris in the Desnianskyi district had caused a fire.

"Firefighters are working at the scene. The blaze has been extinguished. No casualties have been reported," the update said.

Ukrainian forces down 42 out of 78 drones launched by Russia overnight

Late on April 4, Ukraine's Air Force warned of multiple groups of attack drones launched by Russian forces. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions, including Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service