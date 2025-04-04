Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


King Hussein Bridge To Open To Arab Travelers As Of Today

2025-04-04 11:02:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 5 (Petra)-- The King Hussein Bridge will only be accessible to Arab visitors leaving Jordan for the West Bank, Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according to the Bridge Security Administration.
As of Sunday morning, April 6, 2025, travel will resume as usual, the administration stated.

