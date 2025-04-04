403
Epixel Launches A New AI Solution For The Direct Selling Industry
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Epixel MLM Software announced the release of their new product, Epixel AI. The new AI solution is built on AI and Blockchain technology and aims to improve scalability, security and efficiency of MLM business processes. Epixel AI will create new opportunities for direct selling businesses and their distributor teams to transform customer experience.
The sophisticated MLM platform is set to automate critical MLM processes such as commission management, recruitment, training, sales and marketing. The integrated security and compliance features ensure that businesses stay secure and compliant with alerts sent in the event of threats or violations.
Epixel AI built with AI and blockchain was developed to help MLM businesses lead in market amidst competition and regulations. The new platform has features that apply AI to enhance outcomes and customer interactions. The product is expected to create stronger customer relationships through AI-powered personalization. The prominent features highlighted in the platform are
Compensation and incentive AI
Commerce AI
Sales AI
Marketing AI
Customer service AI
Recruitment AI
Training and development AI
Compliance and fraud detection AI
“We are very much excited to introduce Epixel AI, a groundbreaking advancement in our product development journey,” said Mr. Dhanesh Haridas, Chief Technology Officer at Epixel MLM Software.“This launch is more than just a new product-it represents our commitment to delivering the best and the most industry-relevant solutions for the MLM sector. We will leverage the full potential of AI and blockchain and Epixel AI is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We continuously experiment with emerging technologies to drive growth, enhance business efficiency, and empower MLM organizations worldwide.”
Epixel MLM Software is a leading contributor to the multi-level marketing industry with innovative technology solutions that address current and upcoming challenges that businesses face.
