Pakistan Military Reaffirm Resolve To Eradicate Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 4 (KUNA) - Pakistan military on Friday reaffirmed resolve to eradicate terrorism during a meeting of the 268th Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters in eastern Rawalpindi city, chaired by Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir.
According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the top military forum paid profound tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada (martyrs) of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for peace and stability in the country.
The forum received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing geo-strategic environment, emerging national security challenges, and Pakistan's strategic response to evolving threats.
"Undertaking a meticulous assessment of regional and internal security dynamics, the forum reaffirmed its resolve to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations regardless of the cost," said ISPR.
It reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to bringing the full force of the state against facilitators and abettors acting on the behest of hostile elements seeking to destabilize the country.
The forum reaffirmed that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace in Balochistan province and nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored proxies including social disruptive elements and their so-called political supporters advancing their narrow political interests at the cost of stability and prosperity of Balochistan will be decisively thwarted with the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan.
"The real face of all foreign and domestic elements, the nexus between them and their endeavors to induce chaos and thrive on it stand fully exposed and will be dealt without impunity," said the military, adding that the state apparatus and institutions will resolutely implement the law within the confines of the Constitution and no leniency and infirmity will be shown.
COAS lauded the initiation of district coordination committees across Pakistan and stressed the necessity of sustained, coordinated efforts in alignment with governmental directives to expedite the implementation of the National Action Plan, ensuring seamless inter-institutional collaboration.
He reiterated that "Pakistan Army will extend full support to the government and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in enforcing stringent legal measures against illicit economic activities, which are intrinsically linked to the financing of terrorism. There is no space for terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan".
The release by ISPR further said that expressing deep concern over the persistent and egregious human rights violations in the Indian side of Kashmir and the Indian Army's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), the forum underscored "Pakistan's deep and unwavering support to the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the need of sustained diplomatic engagement to highlight ongoing human rights abuses and violations on the global stage."
The forum expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza. Forum also reiterated unequivocal diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Palestine. (end)
