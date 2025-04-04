Mad Gold And Crude Oil

Movements in metals have been monumental. A 3% rise deep into the region of all-time highs for Gold was followed by a collapse of more than $100 from $3,170 to $3,050 an ounce. On Friday, trading stabilised near $3100, minimally adding to levels at the opening of the week.
