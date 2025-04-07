Spectators' Guide For 2025 Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025 will light up Lusail International Circuit (LIC) from April 11-13, marking the fourth round of the 2025 championship and the event's 21st edition at LIC.

Fans will experience the championship's only night-time racing on the iconic 5.38km track with its 16 corners. The weekend features the thrilling MotoGP Tissot Sprint Race, BMW M Laps, Hero Walks, and Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, while extravagant opening and closing ceremonies complete with fireworks will add to the spectacle of this world-class motorsport event.

As teams get ready to take part in the highest class of motorcycle road racing, LIC has shared an essential guide for fans to ensure a smooth and memorable experience.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar timetable, detailing the full weekend track schedule with all practice and qualifying sessions, support races, and special events, is available for viewing on our website at

The venue gate opening times are as follows:

11 March - gates open at 12:30 and close at 22:00

12 March - gates open at 11:30 and close at 21:30

13 March - gates open at 13:30 and close at 22:00

Circuit Access and Transportation

METRO : Fans are encouraged to use the public transportation system, designed to ensure easy access to the circuit. A dedicated Metro Shuttle service will operate from Lusail QNB Metro Station (red line) to Lusail International Circuit and vice-versa. Shuttles will run from the bus mall (located on the east side of the metro station) with a fleet of buses operating continuously, ensuring an expected travel time of approximately 15 minutes. Service hours are:

Friday: 12:00 - 22:00

Saturday: 11:00 - 21:30

Sunday: 13:00 - 22:30

PERSONAL VEHICLE : Spectators planning to arrive at the circuit with their own vehicle should:

Plan to arrive early as traffic congestion is expected on roads surrounding the circuit and in parking areas.

Access Lusail International Circuit from Al Khor Coastal Road.

Use Exit 32 and follow the "Spectators" signs to reach the designated parking areas.

Be aware that parking spaces are available in the designated spectator parking zones.

Free parking will be available at the circuit and carpooling is encouraged to reduce traffic volume.

TAXI : Karwa taxis will be available until gates close each day at two designated drop-off and pick-up locations.

After closing, taxis can be requested via the Karwa taxi location.

RIDESHARE : Uber/ Badr-Go services are available with specific requirements:

Drop-off/pick-up is limited to dedicated areas.

Follow directional signage guiding spectators from fanzone to the Uber rank.

Fan Experience

The 2025 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar delivers a thrilling motorsport experience with world-class racing and comprehensive entertainment. The Fan Zone comes alive with three days of performances featuring top DJs, roaming entertainment like Musical Parades, and a Cultural Area showcasing traditional Oud performances.

Kids will be entertained with magic, clown, puppet, and science shows, while food and beverage vendors offer diverse international and local flavors throughout the venue.

The event also features special entertainment for fans to interact with the riders:

Fan Forum: On Friday 16:30 and 18:00,spectators will get an opportunity to see and interact with their favorite riders in the fanzone.

Hero Walk: The first 400 fans to enter the venue will have an opportunity to get paddock access and get up close to the riders, take pictures, and get autographs. On Saturday, fans can see Moto2 & Moto3 riders from 16:45-17:15, while on Sunday the MotoGP riders from 16:15-16:45.

Please refer to the list of prohibited items before arrival available in the FAQs section of the LIC website. Ensure your mobile phone is charged with sufficient data to display your ticket's QR code at venue gates. Only purchase tickets through authorized sellers to guarantee admission.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2025 promises an unforgettable race weekend for all attendees and tickets can still be purchased at website .