Heatwave Hits Indian Capital, Other Parts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: Weeks ahead of peak summer in India, a severe heatwave has hit the Indian capital territory of Delhi and other parts of the country, prompting authorities to issue alerts in several states.

On Monday, Delhi recorded its highest temperature of the season, with the mercury touching 40.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, a departure of 5.1 degrees above normal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius.

The rise in temperature is in accordance with the IMD's heatwave forecast in the capital for the ongoing week.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

Signaling an early onset of intense summer conditions across large parts of the country, the IMD has also flagged that around 21 cities across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and Maharashtra are likely to record high temperatures in the coming days.

The onset of a heatwave also witnesses an increase in heatstroke cases in India.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised people to avoid heat exposure and stay in cool places.

With the likelihood of intense heat in Saurashtra and Kutch, a red alert has been issued for the people living there.