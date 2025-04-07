How UAE's Economic Diplomacy Helps It Maintain Strong Ties With Global Powers

Economic diplomacy is a central pillar of the UAE's global influence, a top diplomat has said. By employing its economic power, particularly in sectors such as trade and investment, the UAE ensures that its diplomatic efforts are not just aspirational but backed by tangible results.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, deputy director-general of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), highlighted how the UAE's diplomatic approach is both flexible and adaptable to changing global dynamics. He pointed to the country's response to the trade war between the United States and China as an example of its pragmatic diplomacy.

“The UAE maintains its core principles of dialogue, cooperation, and regional stability by remaining open to communication and collaboration with both global powers. The UAE's balanced approach to managing relationships with both the US and China has been a key factor in maintaining its diplomatic independence,” he said.

As reported by Khaleej Times, analysts predict that the UAE's status as a global trade hub could position it to benefit from tariff tensions,“particularly through increased transshipment, re-export , and supply chain diversification”.

According to Dr Al Dhaheri, the country successfully navigates complex global dynamics by avoiding ideological alignments, and focusing on practical solutions that benefit both its national interests and global stability.

The country's agility enables it to maintain strong, cooperative relationships with a variety of global powers“without being caught in the geopolitical tensions that often divide these nations”.

Multilateralism plays a key role in the UAE's diplomatic model, he added. The country's active participation in multilateral and minilateral organisations and groupings has allowed it to play an“influential role” on the global stage and to become a mediator in times of crises.

“The UAE's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine , for example, demonstrate its diplomatic prowess in facilitating dialogue and peace, with a total of 2,583 prisoners of war exchanged ... Moreover, its focus on sustainable initiatives, such as hosting COP28, has solidified its role as a leader in addressing global challenges like climate change,” Dr Al Dhaheri said.

Despite its size, the UAE has emerged as a major player in international affairs by leveraging its economic strength, multilateral relationships, and commitment to de-escalation and peace.

The country's leadership in humanitarian aid further helps resolve conflicts.“The UAE is considered one of the world's most generous donor countries. The latest figures show that the UAE ... has contributed over $98 billion (Dh360 billion) in foreign assistance, benefiting over one billion people worldwide (since its founding).”

The Dr Anwar Gargash influence

The AGDA was renamed after Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, in 2021, in recognition of his contributions and dedicated efforts in serving the nation regionally and internationally and in appreciation for his role as a pioneer of diplomatic work.

Dr Al Dhaheri highlighted how Gargash's strategic foresight has shaped not only the UAE's diplomatic trajectory but also influenced the broader Middle Eastern geopolitical landscape.“Gargash's tenure as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, from 2008 to 2021, laid the groundwork for the UAE's emergence as a key player in global diplomacy. His focus on multilateralism, conflict resolution, and dialogue became the cornerstone of the UAE's foreign policy, positioning the nation as an advocate for constructive international engagement and diplomacy-driven solutions.”

The academy's“core values” of engagement, collaboration, and peace-building are a direct reflection of Gargash's influence.

Training the next generation of diplomats

The AGDA recently announced the opening of admissions for its 2025-26 academic year for the Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations. Its PGD students are the primary group formally recognised as diplomats.

“By aligning its academic programmes with national priorities such as economic diversification, sustainability, and climate diplomacy, the AGDA ensures that its students are prepared to contribute to the UAE's diplomatic efforts in addressing global challenges,” said the diplomat.

Having once been a student at the AGDA, Dr Al Dhaheri understands the journey shaping their careers. "I understand the challenges students may face, like balancing theory with practice, adapting to a fast-paced, evolving global landscape, and shaping their own path as future diplomats.

“Diplomacy requires resilience, adaptability, and empathy, and these are qualities that AGDA nurtures in every student.”

The academy's partnership with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensures that it addresses the country's evolving diplomatic needs.“This unique partnership provides students with real-world insights and access to high-level diplomatic opportunities.”

The academy's programmes and executive training curriculum includes a broad range of topics, ranging from global affairs and diplomatic leadership to specialised topics such as humanitarian action, political economy, and public speaking.