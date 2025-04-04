MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Carolina Handling partners with Kinexon to develop autonomous mobile robots

April 4, 2025 by David Edwards

Carolina Handling has partnered with Kinexon , a develop real-time tracking and automated operations, to provide AGV and AMR fleet management solutions to its customers.

Kinexon's fleet management software integrates and communicates with diverse groups of automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots, regardless of the manufacturer or type. Resulting analytics and predictions enable users to improve processes and product movement.

Real-time automation platforms are becoming more important as companies deploy automated equipment using varying signals but working in the same footprint. The platform interprets the differing signals, acting as a traffic manager.

As one of the Southeast's leading integrated material handling solutions providers and the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida's Central time zone, Carolina Handling has access to a wide range of automated solutions.

As a consultative partner, Carolina Handling makes recommendations on the best equipment and technology after a discovery process, and based on a customer's budget, ability to integrate with existing warehouse systems, scalability and other factors.

Joe Perkins, Carolina Handling COO, says:“At Carolina Handling, our focus is helping customers optimize their operations and create higher levels of service for their end users.

“Taking a consultative approach, we work with companies on how to maximize operational capabilities. And being vendor agnostic, we identify the best equipment and service providers, such as Kinexon, to address individual or unique challenges.”