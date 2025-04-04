UFA Welcomes New Board Chair

Jennifer Wood, UFA Board Chair

New UFA Board Chair, Jennifer Wood, makes history as the first female to hold the position

- Jennifer Wood, UFA Board ChairCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Board of Directors at United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited (“UFA”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wood as Board Chair, effective March 28, 2025. This comes on the heels of UFA's recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), where Kevin Hoppins announced he would be stepping down as Board Chair after serving in this role for the past 11 years. As a result, an election was held among the Directors to name a new Board Chair on March 28, 2025. Hoppins will remain on the Board as a Director ensuring an orderly transition to a new chair.Wood was first elected to the UFA Board in 2022 and currently serves as the Advisory Board Chair for the UFA Agricultural Community Foundation. She has been elected to UFA's Board Chair position for a one-year term and is the first woman to hold the position.“I am thrilled to welcome Jennifer Wood as our new Board Chair,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO, UFA.“Jennifer's unique blend of business acumen and farming experience positions her perfectly to lead us through the current economic climate. With her visionary leadership, I am confident that UFA will continue to thrive and uphold our commitment to serving our members and communities."A professional agrologist and accomplished C-suite executive, Wood has founded and operated many successful businesses over the course of her career. She is a second-generation Lac Ste. Anne County grassroots producer who is also a proud long-time UFA member and customer. She is passionate about agriculture and supporting the sector, with the belief that it's not just a privilege, but a responsibility to ensure rural communities thrive well into the future. She is committed to sharing her expertise by providing valuable insight, governance and leadership to UFA, guiding the co-operative forward and ultimately supporting UFA's members and customers."As both a businesswoman and a farmer, I am honoured to be appointed as the first woman to chair the board of our 116-year-old co-operative,” said Jennifer Wood, Board Chair, UFA.“My commitment is to lead with resilience and innovation, ensuring we continue to support our members and strengthen agricultural communities. By leveraging our rich heritage and embracing strategic investments, we will navigate any challenges and emerge stronger, united in our mission to serve the growers and producers who feed the world.”The Board and Executive Leadership Team at UFA extend their heartfelt gratitude to Kevin Hoppins for his dedicated service as Board Chair over the past 11 years. Under his leadership, Hoppins has been instrumental in building a strong foundation for UFA. Notably, in the last three years, he has guided the co-operative to achieve the strongest financial results in its history. Hoppins will continue to serve on the Board of Directors to ensure a smooth transition. His compassion, courage, and resiliency have been invaluable to UFA."Kevin's unwavering dedication and service as Board Chair have been exemplary. His leadership has not only strengthened our co-operative but also set a remarkable standard for future leaders. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to his continued support on the Board,” added Thun.

