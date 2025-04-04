Rugged Meets Refined: Havis Unveils Rugged Solutions For The Ipad

Havis has developed cutting-edge solutions that combine iPad's advanced technology with Havis's proven expertise in rugged mobility. Designed for users who require reliability in extreme conditions, The Mobility Trio ensures uninterrupted workflows in the field, warehouse, or vehicle-mounted applications.

1. Rugged Keyboard



Designed to Apple guidelines and tested to industry standards, the keyboard ensures resistance to extreme weather, dust, and drops. Includes a trackpad designed to work with Apple features, and an ergonomic 78-key layout with a 14-key function row for precision and efficiency.

2. Docking Station + Tablet Case



Constructed with robust materials and a sleek, compact design for maximum durability.

Meets MIL-STD-810H drop testing and MIL-STD-516.6 crash-test standards, providing superior protection in rugged environments. Offers full access to device cameras, speakers, and controls, along with an LED power indicator for enhanced visibility.

Empowering Workflows with Rugged Solutions That Work Anywhere

These rugged solutions keep professionals connected and efficient, no matter where their work takes them:



Lightweight and Portable: Optimized for mobile use in fieldwork, warehouse logistics, and vehicle-mounted operations.

Plug-and-Play Setup: Simple installation minimizes downtime, ensuring uninterrupted workflows. Apple Innovation Meets Havis Durability: A perfect combination of cutting-edge technology and rugged protection for maximum reliability.

What to Expect from Havis's Rugged Solutions for the iPad

Experience the durability and seamless functionality of Havis's rugged solutions for iPad, designed to withstand the demands of challenging work environments. Advantages of integrating rugged solutions into daily operations include increased device protection and improved workflow efficiency. These innovative solutions enhance productivity and reliability for mobile workers, ensuring they can stay connected and perform their tasks with confidence, no matter where the job takes them.

By merging the innovation of the iPad with Havis's rugged expertise, these solutions redefine mobile productivity; ensuring professionals can work efficiently in any environment whether in the field, in transit, or on the job site.

For more information, visit Havis

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit .

SOURCE Havis, Inc.