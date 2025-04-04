RTS Introduces NOMAD Wireless Intercom & RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution At NAB 2025
This milestone is more than a celebration for RTS-it's a launchpad for tomorrow's media and communications, coming to life at NAB 2025.
Visit RTS at NAB 2025: Booth N2639
SEE TECH TALK SCHEDULE HERE
NOMAD Wireless Intercom: Unparalleled Mobility and Performance
The NOMAD Wireless Intercom is designed to meet the demands of mission-critical communications, offering users exceptional mobility without compromising audio quality or reliability. Key features of the NOMAD system include:
Advanced Wireless Technology : Utilizing cutting-edge wireless protocols, NOMAD ensures robust and clear communication across extensive coverage areas.
Seamless Integration : NOMAD is engineered to integrate effortlessly with existing RTS intercom systems, providing a cohesive communication environment that enhances operational efficiency.
User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, NOMAD offers ease of use, reducing the learning curve and allowing users to focus on their tasks without technical distractions.
Scalability : The system supports a large number of users and channels, making it adaptable to various event sizes and complexities.
RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution: Revolutionizing Intercom Connectivity
Building upon the robust foundation of RTS's VLink technology, the RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution offers a transformative approach to intercom connectivity by combining traditional hardware reliability with the flexibility of cloud-based solutions. Key features of RVOC include:
Scalability : RVOC can accommodate thousands of soft keypanel users, supporting an extensive number of point-to-point and Partyline communications.
Integration : The system offers seamless interoperability with RTS hardware intercoms, two-way radios, and public/private telephone networks, ensuring a cohesive communication environment.
Security : With AES 256-bit encryption, RVOC guarantees secure communications, safeguarding sensitive information.
Accessibility : Users can access the system from virtually anywhere using smartphones, tablets, or computers over Wi-Fi, cellular, or satellite networks.
A Unified Vision for the Future of Communications
The simultaneous introduction of NOMAD and RVOC reflects RTS's holistic approach to communication solutions, addressing both the need for high-performance wireless intercom systems and the growing demand for cloud-based connectivity. Together, these products provide a comprehensive suite of tools that cater to the diverse requirements of professionals in broadcasting, live events, and other mission-critical environments.
Availability
Both NOMAD and RVOC are available for preorders now, with full deployment Fall 2025. For more information or to request a demo, visit RTS at NAB 2025: Booth N2639.
About RTS Intercom Systems
RTS Intercom Systems is a global leader in providing professional intercom solutions for a wide range of applications, including broadcasting, live events, and industrial environments. With a commitment to innovation and quality, RTS continues to deliver cutting-edge communication technologies to customers worldwide.
