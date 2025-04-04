RTS Introduces NOMAD Wireless Intercom & RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution At NAB 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For five decades, RTS has been at the forefront of communication technology, delivering industry-first solutions for television, radio, live events, and mission-critical operations. With a legacy built on innovation, adaptability, and excellence, RTS has pioneered digital intercom systems, IP-based communications, and scalable networked solutions that have become industry standards.

This milestone is more than a celebration for RTS-it's a launchpad for tomorrow's media and communications, coming to life at NAB 2025.



Visit RTS at NAB 2025: Booth N2639 SEE TECH TALK SCHEDULE HERE

NOMAD Wireless Intercom: Unparalleled Mobility and Performance

The NOMAD Wireless Intercom is designed to meet the demands of mission-critical communications, offering users exceptional mobility without compromising audio quality or reliability. Key features of the NOMAD system include:



Advanced Wireless Technology : Utilizing cutting-edge wireless protocols, NOMAD ensures robust and clear communication across extensive coverage areas.

Seamless Integration : NOMAD is engineered to integrate effortlessly with existing RTS intercom systems, providing a cohesive communication environment that enhances operational efficiency.

User-Friendly Interface : With an intuitive design, NOMAD offers ease of use, reducing the learning curve and allowing users to focus on their tasks without technical distractions. Scalability : The system supports a large number of users and channels, making it adaptable to various event sizes and complexities.

RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution: Revolutionizing Intercom Connectivity

Building upon the robust foundation of RTS's VLink technology, the RVOC Hybrid Cloud Solution offers a transformative approach to intercom connectivity by combining traditional hardware reliability with the flexibility of cloud-based solutions. Key features of RVOC include:



Scalability : RVOC can accommodate thousands of soft keypanel users, supporting an extensive number of point-to-point and Partyline communications.

Integration : The system offers seamless interoperability with RTS hardware intercoms, two-way radios, and public/private telephone networks, ensuring a cohesive communication environment.

Security : With AES 256-bit encryption, RVOC guarantees secure communications, safeguarding sensitive information. Accessibility : Users can access the system from virtually anywhere using smartphones, tablets, or computers over Wi-Fi, cellular, or satellite networks.

A Unified Vision for the Future of Communications

The simultaneous introduction of NOMAD and RVOC reflects RTS's holistic approach to communication solutions, addressing both the need for high-performance wireless intercom systems and the growing demand for cloud-based connectivity. Together, these products provide a comprehensive suite of tools that cater to the diverse requirements of professionals in broadcasting, live events, and other mission-critical environments.

Availability

Both NOMAD and RVOC are available for preorders now, with full deployment Fall 2025. For more information or to request a demo, visit RTS at NAB 2025: Booth N2639.

About RTS Intercom Systems

RTS Intercom Systems is a global leader in providing professional intercom solutions for a wide range of applications, including broadcasting, live events, and industrial environments. With a commitment to innovation and quality, RTS continues to deliver cutting-edge communication technologies to customers worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT:

WKC Global

Jessica Penzari

5712446764

[email protected]

SOURCE RTS Intercom Systems