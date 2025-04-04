Regency Centers Invites You To Join Its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
|Date:
|Wednesday, April 30, 2025
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. ET
|Dial#:
|877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
|Webcast:
|1st Quarter 2025 Webcast Link
Replay
Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations
About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit
