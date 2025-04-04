Trump's Trade Ignorance Will Make America Poorer

MENAFN - Asia Times) I don't actually think you can defeat Trump's tariffs by arguing with them rationally or by explaining economic theory. I mean, how do you argue with something like this?

I've resigned myself to the idea that the only way America is going to come to the broad realization that broad-based tariffs are bad is to experience the negative consequences first-hand - i.e., to touch the proverbial hot stove. Fortunately, I think Americans may be coming around pretty quickly:

Source: Gallup

But anyway, this is an economics blog, and so even though I don't expect it to pay many political dividends, I thought I might as well explain why trade deficits don't make a country poorer (though that doesn't mean they're OK).

Trump's mistaken view of trade deficits

Trump and his advisors and apparatchiks believe that trade deficits constitute America being“ripped off” by foreign countries. As I explained in yesterday's post , this is why Trump set his tariff rates at a level that he thinks will eliminate America's trade deficit with each individual country.

Trump's view of trade deficits is based on two basic misunderstandings. The first is a simple accounting error . Trump's advisors looked at the equation for GDP and noted that imports get subtracted from GDP.

They didn't understand that this is because imports also get added to consumption and investment, so you have to subtract them at the end in order to remove them from the number. The truth is that imports don't affect GDP one way or another.

Trump's second misunderstanding is based on the idea that imports will be replaced 1-for-1 by domestic production - i.e., if you stop America from importing a washing machine, an American company will make one more washing machine instead. That's certainly one possible outcome, but it's not the only one. American consumers could just go without one washing machine, making everyone poorer.

In fact, Trump and his people probably don't even realize these are two separate misunderstandings. They probably think that their mistaken belief about accounting (i.e. that imports reduce GDP) follows naturally from their mistaken belief about import substitution. The two mistakes mutually reinforce each other.

Anyway, because Trump misunderstands trade deficits in these two ways, he believes that when America runs a trade deficit with a country, that country is ripping us off. He thinks imports are lowering U.S. GDP by forcing us to produce less stuff - essentially, stealing American production. He thus sees trade deficits as a measure of how much is being stolen from America.

But that's not actually how trade deficits work at all.

A trade deficit is like buying stuff with a credit card

Suppose you import a washing machine from some Chinese guy named Ruimin. Why would Ruimin give you that washing machine? Nothing is free. Basically, you can pay for that washing machine in two ways. The first way is to give Ruimin something he wants - say, 50 interesting books (Ruimin famously likes to read). The second way is to write Ruimin an IOU.1

The first case is called balanced trade. You get a washing machine, Ruimin gets 50 books. There's no trade deficit or surplus.

The other thing that can happen is unbalanced trade. In this case, instead of 50 books, you give Ruimin a US Treasury bond. A bond is an IOU. In this case, you've contributed to America's trade deficit with China. A real good or service - the washing machine - went from China to America, and the only thing that went back in return was a slip of paper (or, actually, a number in a spreadsheet).

At some point when you hear economists discuss trade, you might hear them talk about the“current account” and the“capital account”. The current account is basically just the net flow of real goods and services,2 and the capital account is basically just the net flow of IOUs.

If you give Ruimin an IOU in exchange for a washing machine, it means you've contributed to America's current account deficit, and you've also contributed to its capital account surplus. Both of those things just mean“paying foreigners for stuff with IOUs”.

Now you can see why a trade deficit is like buying stuff with a credit card. When I buy a washing machine from Target with my credit card, I'm writing an IOU and I'm getting a tangible thing in return.