Merezhko Highlights Need To Involve Europe In Peace Talks

The involvement of the European Union in peace talks would not only strengthen Ukraine's position but also intensify pressure on Russia. However, the current challenge lies in determining the technical aspects of how to integrate Europe into the negotiation process.

Oleksandr Merezhko, MP and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, said this in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“I believe that involving France and the United Kingdom in the negotiation process is the right step, as Europe serves as a crucial guarantor of our security, offering significant military and material support - surpassing even that provided by the United States,” Merezhko said.

Merezhko further noted that Ukraine's status as a candidate for EU membership positions it as "almost a member of the European Union," reinforcing the need for Europe to play an active role in the peace talks.

He also emphasized that the participation of European countries in the negotiations would greatly benefit Ukraine, stating that“while the United States has adopted the so-called 'shuttle diplomacy' model, the key challenge lies in determining how to technically involve Europe in the process."

“I believe that Europe's involvement will further strengthen Ukraine's position and intensify pressure on Russia,” Merezhko concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Europe would be represented at the negotiating table by France and the United Kingdom.