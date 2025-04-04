IMF Chief: Trump's New Tariffs Carry Global Risks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The International Monetary Fund believes the new tariffs announced by Donald Trump on U.S. trading partners pose a significant risk to the global economic outlook.

That's according to a statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ukrinform reports.

"We are still assessing the macroeconomic implications of the announced tariff measures, but they clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth," she said.

The IMF chief stressed that it is now important to avoid steps that could further harm the global economy.

"We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty," Georgieva said.

She added that the impact of the new tariffs on the global economy will be assessed in more detail in the upcoming World Economic Outlook, which is being prepared for publication later this month during the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 2, Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on trading partners of the United States, which he called America's "Liberation Day".