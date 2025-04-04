Ukrainian Forces Down 42 Out Of 78 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 42 Russian drones overnight, while another 22 disappeared from radars and caused no damage.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 21:30 on Thursday, April 3, Russian forces launched a wave of 78 attack drones, including Shahed strike UAVs and decoy drones of various types, from multiple locations including Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk.

The aerial assault was countered by air defense missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 08:30 on Friday, April 4, Ukrainian forces intercepted 42 drones over the northern, eastern, and central regions of the country.

As many as 22 decoy drones disappeared from radar without causing any known damage or consequences.

The aftermath of the Russian attack was recorded in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.