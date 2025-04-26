Ramban Not Forgotten Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: CM

Touring extensively the severely impacted Dharmkund area and chairing a high-level review meeting in Ramban, the Chief Minister assessed the extent of damages and the ongoing response operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized that his primary purpose was to reassure the people of Ramban that the government stands firmly with them during this challenging time. He reiterated that despite the tragic incident in Pahalgam, the government continues to prioritize relief and rehabilitation work in Ramban.

“My primary purpose in coming here was to assure the people of Ramban that, although there was a very serious incident in Pahalgam, we have not forgotten Ramban,” Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

He said that he didn't want the people of Ramban to feel that all our attention is now focused only on Pahalgam, and that Ramban has been neglected.“Therefore, as soon as my work in Srinagar eased, I immediately came to Ramban, met my colleagues, met the administration, and reviewed the situation here,” he said.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the District Administration, particularly Deputy Commissioner Ramban, and Senior Superintendent of Police, for their swift and coordinated response, which led to the restoration of traffic on NH-44 within 24 hours alongside the simultaneous launch of rescue and restoration operations.

He noted visible improvements along the National Highway and other affected regions, resulting in smoother vehicular movement and relief to stranded and affected populations.

Stressing the importance of long-term rehabilitation, the Chief Minister directed the District Administration to identify land for resettling displaced families and to allot five marlas of land to each affected family. He further stated that disaster management planning for Jammu and Kashmir will be reoriented to address the climatic changes witnessed in recent years.

“I have instructed the administration and the Deputy Commissioner that many people have not only lost their houses but also the land on which their houses stood. I have directed the DC to identify an alternate site, and once that is done, we will provide plots of five-marlas of land to the affected families,” the Chief Minister said.

Responding to concerns raised by public representatives, the Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to submit a proposal for the provision of three months' free ration to residents of affected areas.

He also instructed officials to assess the need for a special relief package for individuals who have suffered commercial losses and damages to shops and business establishments, supplementing the assistance available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

“Under the SDRF norms, commercial losses are not compensated. Nevertheless, I have asked the DC to prepare a proposal under SDRF provisions, whether for relief to commercial establishments or for providing free ration to those who have suffered the most. We are committed to approving these proposals once submitted,” CM Omar Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister informed that funds under the SDRF have already been released and assured liberal financial support for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration activities in Ramban. He emphasized that the government is working through a phased approach focusing on rescue, recovery, restoration, and rebuilding to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

'Nearly 80 Families Relocated'

Nearly 80 families were relocated and are being provided with assistance following the recent cloudburst-triggered flash floods that claimed the lives of three persons in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Saturday.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baseer ul Haq Chaudhary said over 80,000 kanals of agricultural land and 544 structures, including schools, also suffered damage in the district due to the natural calamity on April 20.

Chaudhary was briefing a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who reviewed relief and restoration efforts during his third visit to Ramban.

Besides the loss of three precious human lives, the deputy commissioner said over 1,000 livestock also perished, while 11 key locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were severely affected by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in the district.

“A total of 93 vehicles were recovered, and 496 structures sustained damage. Of the 27 Jal Shakti department schemes affected, nine have been partially restored. Approximately 80,498 kanals of agricultural land and 46 schools also suffered damage,” the officer said.

He said the district administration has established control rooms and camp offices near affected sites and set up multiple relocation centres equipped with basic amenities.

Forty-five families from Dharmkund have been relocated to NHPC Colony, and 24 families from Kow Bagh and Pernote have been sent to Maitra Community Hall, the DC informed.

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Civil volunteers and various NGOs were mobilised for immediate assistance, he said, adding that 26 ambulances were deployed for emergencies, and the ration was distributed among stranded truck drivers.

In addition, adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed for restoration work, he said.

Separately, ration supplies were transported on ponies along the Sencha–Bhagna road to ensure delivery to remote households, Chaudhary added.

He also said ex-gratia relief of Rs 1 lakh each has been disbursed to the families of all three deceased individuals from Red Cross funds.

Stressing the importance of long-term rehabilitation, the Chief Minister directed the district administration to identify land for resettling displaced families and to allot five marlas of land to each affected family.

He said the disaster management planning for Jammu and Kashmir will be reoriented to address the climatic changes witnessed in recent years.

