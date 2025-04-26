Dry Spell, Heat Wave Predicted Across J&K

Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather is expected to remain generally dry from tomorrow upto May 01.

He added that there is a possibility of light rain and thundershower at isolated places on May 02 and May 03.

The MeT has, however, stated that there is a possibility of generally hot & dry weather over Jammu division with heat wave at isolated places for the next few days.

The MeT has asked people to stay hydrated & drink plenty of water, fluid & stay indoors and avoid working in the open during peak hours (12-3 pm).

Moreover, an independent weather forecaster, Aadil Maqbool has stated generally dry or sunny weather is expected at most places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 5-6 days.

He added that between April 28 and May 01, a heat wave-like condition is predicted at some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.“No rain or any local activity is expected until 01 May,” he said.

Significantly rise in day temperatures is expected from tomorrow, he said, adding that the farmers are advised to resume farm or spraying operation from tomorrow onwards.

