Controversy Over The Appointment Of A Former Cobre Panama Lawyer As Deputy Minister Of Foreign Trade

Astrid Ábrego González pictured above, Director of Public Procurement says that“the Vice Ministry of Foreign Trade does not regulate, supervise, or touch mining matters. It doesn't even see them.” She asserts that“there is no conflict of interest.

