Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Controversy Over The Appointment Of A Former Cobre Panama Lawyer As Deputy Minister Of Foreign Trade -

Controversy Over The Appointment Of A Former Cobre Panama Lawyer As Deputy Minister Of Foreign Trade -


2025-04-26 02:05:46
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Conflict of interest? The debate is heated. On social media and in citizen participation spaces, attention is focused on President José Raúl Mulino's latest appointment: Astrid Ábrego González has been named the new Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade.

Astrid Ábrego González pictured above, Director of Public Procurement says that“the Vice Ministry of Foreign Trade does not regulate, supervise, or touch mining matters. It doesn't even see them.” She asserts that“there is no conflict of interest.

MENAFN26042025000218011062ID1109476010

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search