403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Controversy Over The Appointment Of A Former Cobre Panama Lawyer As Deputy Minister Of Foreign Trade -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Conflict of interest? The debate is heated. On social media and in citizen participation spaces, attention is focused on President José Raúl Mulino's latest appointment: Astrid Ábrego González has been named the new Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade.
Astrid Ábrego González pictured above, Director of Public Procurement says that“the Vice Ministry of Foreign Trade does not regulate, supervise, or touch mining matters. It doesn't even see them.” She asserts that“there is no conflict of interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment