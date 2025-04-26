Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Application Deadline, Registration Process, Routes, Expenses - Your Complete Guide

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Application Deadline, Registration Process, Routes, Expenses - Your Complete Guide


2025-04-26 03:16:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 : Following a five year hiatus, India on Saturday, announced that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume from June 2025.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not happened since 2020.

Also Read | Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes after 5-Year hiatus: Key details

Here's a look at the registration process, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route , expenses and other details.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Registration start and end dates

Registrations for the Mansarovar Yatra 2025 have begun, and the last date is May 13, 2025.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 registration: Step-by-step guide

Here are the steps to register for the Mansarovar Yatra :

Step 1. Visit the official website: class="backlink" target="_blank" href="" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" go

Step 2 . Fill out the online application form with accurate details.

Step 3. Upload the required documents- Recent passport-size photograph, scanned copy of a valid Indian passport

Step 4. Submit the medical fitness certificate as per the official guidelines.

Step 5. Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6. Wait for the confirmation and selection announcement.

Eligibility criteria: Who can apply for the Mansarovar Yatra?

To be eligible for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, applicants must be:

1 citizens between the ages of 18 and 70 as of January 1, 2025.

2. Have a valid Indian passport.

3. Be physically and medically fit for the high-altitude trek, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) not exceeding 25.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route

This year, the yatra will take place along two popular routes:

1 Pass (Uttarakhand)

2 La Pass (Sikkim)

Normally the route and batch once allotted to passengers through computerised process will not be changed, stated the official website for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Mansarovar Yatra cost

The estimated cost for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along the Lipulekh Pass route is ₹1.74 lakhs, per person, states the official website.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra: 5 BIG reasons why you should NOT visit the Hindu shrine

Here's a detailed breakdown of the expenses for both the Lipulekh Pass, and the Nathu La Pass routes for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025:

ExpensesLipulekh routeNathu-la route
Confirmation amount ₹5000 ₹5000
Balance due before departure ₹51, 000 ₹55000 (includes air fare, and payment to Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation)
Medical examination fees ₹5, 500 ₹5, 500
Stress echo test (if required and advised by Delhi Heart and Lung institute) ₹2500 ₹2500
China Visa fee ₹2400 ₹2400
Contribution towards bridge funds for group activities ₹4000 ₹4000
Amount payable in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) $1200 (~ ₹1.2 lakhs) $2400 (~ ₹2.4 lakhs)

The expense breakdown is as per the official website. Check more details here: class="backlink" target="_blank" href="" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual" go

Number of batches

Five batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will move along the Lipulekh Pass route.

10 batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will be carried out on the Nathu La Pass route.

Documents Required for Mansarovar Yatra Registration

Recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned copy of a valid Indian passport is required for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra registration.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra selection process

As per Kailash Mansarovar Yatra' s official website, the pilgrims will be selected through a computer-generated, gender proportional selection process conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Selected yatris will be assigned to different routes and batches.

Also Read | Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti with Shobha Yatra and temple visits| In Pics

During the application process, pairs of applicants may request to travel together in the same batch. While the ministry will try to accommodate such requests, it will depend on each applicant's eligibility, states the website.

What's next after Kailash Mansarovar Yatra selection?

After the computerised selection, chosen Yatris will receive automated notifications via their registered email ID and mobile number. Applicants can also check their status by calling the helpline at 011-23088133.

Key Takeaways
  • The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in June 2025 after a five-year break.
  • Applicants must register by May 13, 2025, following a specific online process.
  • Eligible participants must be Indian citizens aged 18-70, with a valid passport and a BMI not exceeding 25.

MENAFN26042025007365015876ID1109476260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search