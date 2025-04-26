Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Application Deadline, Registration Process, Routes, Expenses - Your Complete Guide
|Confirmation amount
|₹5000
|₹5000
|Balance due before departure
|₹51, 000
|₹55000 (includes air fare, and payment to Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation)
|Medical examination fees
|₹5, 500
|₹5, 500
|Stress echo test (if required and advised by Delhi Heart and Lung institute)
|₹2500
|₹2500
|China Visa fee
|₹2400
|₹2400
|Contribution towards bridge funds for group activities
|₹4000
|₹4000
|Amount payable in Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR)
|$1200 (~ ₹1.2 lakhs)
|$2400 (~ ₹2.4 lakhs)
Five batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will move along the Lipulekh Pass route.
10 batches (50 pilgrims in each batch) will be carried out on the Nathu La Pass route.Documents Required for Mansarovar Yatra Registration
Recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned copy of a valid Indian passport is required for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra registration.Kailash Mansarovar Yatra selection process
As per Kailash Mansarovar Yatra' s official website, the pilgrims will be selected through a computer-generated, gender proportional selection process conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Selected yatris will be assigned to different routes and batches.Also Read | Devotees observe Hanuman Jayanti with Shobha Yatra and temple visits| In Pics
During the application process, pairs of applicants may request to travel together in the same batch. While the ministry will try to accommodate such requests, it will depend on each applicant's eligibility, states the website.What's next after Kailash Mansarovar Yatra selection?
After the computerised selection, chosen Yatris will receive automated notifications via their registered email ID and mobile number. Applicants can also check their status by calling the helpline at 011-23088133.Key Takeaways
- The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in June 2025 after a five-year break. Applicants must register by May 13, 2025, following a specific online process. Eligible participants must be Indian citizens aged 18-70, with a valid passport and a BMI not exceeding 25.
