Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Application Deadline, Registration Process, Routes, Expenses - Your Complete Guide

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not happened since 2020.

Here's a look at the registration process, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route , expenses and other details.

Registrations for the Mansarovar Yatra 2025 have begun, and the last date is May 13, 2025.

Here are the steps to register for the Mansarovar Yatra :

Step 2 . Fill out the online application form with accurate details.

Step 3. Upload the required documents- Recent passport-size photograph, scanned copy of a valid Indian passport

Step 4. Submit the medical fitness certificate as per the official guidelines.

Step 5. Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6. Wait for the confirmation and selection announcement.

To be eligible for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, applicants must be:

1 citizens between the ages of 18 and 70 as of January 1, 2025.

2. Have a valid Indian passport.

3. Be physically and medically fit for the high-altitude trek, with a Body Mass Index (BMI) not exceeding 25.

This year, the yatra will take place along two popular routes:

1 Pass (Uttarakhand)

2 La Pass (Sikkim)

Normally the route and batch once allotted to passengers through computerised process will not be changed, stated the official website for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The estimated cost for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra along the Lipulekh Pass route is ₹1.74 lakhs, per person, states the official website.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the expenses for both the Lipulekh Pass, and the Nathu La Pass routes for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: