Why Kate Middleton Did Not Join Prince William At Pope Francis' Funeral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prince William attended Pope Francis' funeral at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Saturday (April 26), standing among other world leaders paying tribute to the late pontiff. Noticeably absent, however, was his wife, Kate Middleton - a decision reportedly tied to royal tradition and her ongoing health recovery.

While dignitaries like Melania Trump and Jill Biden were present alongside their husbands, the Princess of Wales, 43, did not accompany William.

Middleton's health remains a priority

Kate , who completed her cancer treatment last September, continues to be selective about public appearances as she eases back into royal duties. As reported by Town and Country, She has emphasised that her priority is her health and family, and she plans to keep her public schedule light. She is expected to make her first official appearance in five weeks with a two-day visit to the Scottish Isles.

The Princess of Wales , a mother of three, has reportedly prioritised her health recovery, balancing it with her gradual return to public life.

William represents King Charles III at memorial

Prince William , 42, attended the funeral on behalf of King Charles III and the rest of the royal family. Royal protocol dictates that the reigning monarch does not attend funerals, which explained Charles' absence.

Earlier this month, King Charles, 76, had visited Pope Francis during a state trip to Italy.

Following the pope's death, the king issued a heartfelt tribute, saying, "His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world."

Charles added, "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many."

Pope Francis' final days

Pope Francis died on Monday (April 21) at the age of 88 after suffering a stroke , following a months-long battle with double pneumonia. His passing prompted tributes from leaders worldwide, honoring his legacy of compassion, and unity.

World leaders took center stage at Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday (April 26) at St. Peter's Basilica, with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky unexpectedly landing front-row seats.

Break from Vatican tradition

Traditionally, at papal funerals, clergy members and royalty occupy the most prominent seats. However, in a notable departure from past protocol, heads of state were given priority placement opposite the clergy, moving figures like Trump and Zelensky into the spotlight.

Despite earlier speculation that they would be seated several rows back, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were positioned between Estonian President Alar Karis and King Felipe VI of Spain. The reorganization left royals, including Prince William - attending on behalf of King Charles III - sitting further back among other dignitaries.

