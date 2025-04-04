Western Union Offers Zero-Fee International Money Transfers To Myanmar

(BUSINESS WIRE )--In response to the devastating earthquake that recently struck Myanmar, Western Union today announced that it is offering consumers around the world zero-fee international money transfers1 to the country.

Effective immediately until midnight, 00:00 Myanmar Standard Time on 10 April 2025, individuals can send funds to Myanmar via WesternUnion or the Western Union mobile app, ensuring families can provide crucial support to their loved ones during this time of urgent need. Western Union remains committed to providing support during times of crisis, offering zero-fee transfers whenever possible to help communities in need.

Money transfers sent to Myanmar will be:



Available for payout into bank accounts .

Available for payout into select mobile wallets Available for payouts in cash at Agent locations2

“Our thoughts are with the people of Myanmar during this incredibly difficult time,” said Atish Shrestha, Western Union's Regional Director for Indochina, South Korea and Taiwan, Western Union.“In moments of crisis, staying connected with loved ones matters more than ever. By waiving transfer fees, we hope to make it easier for customers to help customers provide meaningful support reliably.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments-across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies-to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit .