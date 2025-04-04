ESET Unveils AI-Powered Next-Gen MDR Services For Australian Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ESET Enhances business solutions to address cybersecurity challenges in Australia, including MDR services

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of two Managed Detection and Response (MDR) subscription tiers: ESET PROTECT MDR for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate for enterprises in Australia. Additionally, ESET has introduced a range of new features for its business customers to help them stay protected in the ever-evolving threat landscape.Bridging the gap with MDRESET PROTECT MDR delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity package, offering 24/7/365 superior protection. This includes modern protection for endpoints, email, and cloud applications, vulnerability detection and patching, and managed threat monitoring, hunting, and response. For enterprises, ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate offers continuous proactive protection and enhanced visibility, coupled with customised threat hunting and remote digital forensic incident response assistance.ESET's APAC SMB Cybersecurity Report 2024 revealed that the top 3 challenges for cybersecurity amongst SMBs in Australia are keeping up with the latest technologies, threats and not having a dedicated cybersecurity team. Overall, industry experts expect the shortfall of industry professionals in Australia will require 4,800 more dedicated cyber professionals each year to meet demand by 2030. ESET's MDR services ensure organisations of all sizes and cybersecurity maturity to stay one step ahead of all known and emerging threats, effectively closing the cybersecurity talent gap, and facilitating expert consultations for incident management and containment in a fully managed experience. The MDR services also offer a remarkable 20-minute Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR) cybersecurity incidents.“As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, both businesses and their IT partners are under increasing pressure to deliver strong, reliable protection,” said Parvinder Walia, President of Asia Pacific and Japan at ESET.“That's why we've expanded our offerings with Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services in Australia, enhanced by ESET's global threat intelligence and human expertise. We've also improved our portfolio to include features like ransomware remediation to empower organisations and partners alike to bolster their cybersecurity posture in an ever-changing digital landscape.”Enhanced Cybersecurity PortfolioESET PROTECT MDR and ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate (new subscription tiers) is 24/7 MDR cybersecurity services that combine AI and human expertise to achieve unmatched threat detection and rapid incident response, reducing the reliance or need to maintain in-house security specialists.Ransomware Remediation is a next-gen cybersecurity feature that helps users to quickly prevent and remediate ransomware attacks. Ransomware Remediation creates secure backups of critical data and allows automated file recovery and restoration. It complements ESET's existing real-time Ransomware Shield and minimises downtime and costs for clients. Ransomware Remediation is available at no additional cost for customers with ESET PROTECT Advanced tier and above.ESET Cloud Office Security has been improved, now including new anti-spoofing capabilities to detect and block impostor messages and homoglyph protection to identify disguised malicious domains and URLs. With these new features, users can more easily prevent phishing attacks that keep plaguing their mailboxes, looking to extract sensitive information like account credentials.ESET AI Advisor is an innovative generative AI-based cybersecurity assistant that seamlessly integrates into the day-to-day operations of security analysts, conducting in-depth analysis. ESET AI Advisor can also work with incidents created automatically by ESET Inspect, its users and those generated by the ESET MDR service. This solution is available to all users of the ESET PROTECT MDR Ultimate subscription tier and as an optional add-on for the ESET PROTECT MDR, ESET PROTECT Enterprise and ESET PROTECT Elite subscription tiers.ESET's MDR services Meet the Unique Challenges of MSPsESET recognises the growing pressures facing MSPs who must balance the critical task of securing clients' complex IT environments with their own business growth and operations. With threat actors going heavy on supply-chain attacks and abusing MSP tooling, MSPs to find themselves fixed in the crosshairs of cybercriminals. Simply put, MSPs are not only potential victims, but also potential accessories to a crime. To help MSPs fulfill their security potential, ESET's MDR is also designed to be deployed in an MSP environment with a single solitary security service, available 24/7 that help MSPs to secure themselves as well as their clients.For more information, please visit

