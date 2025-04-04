Experience Charm Of Autumn Season At Shahdag National Park

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shahdag National Park is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit this autumn, especially as the weather begins to cool and the landscape transforms into a breathtaking canvas of vibrant fall colors.

Established in December 2006, the park was created with the primary goal of protecting the unique mountain forests and pastoral ecosystems.

The landscape of Shahdag National Park is characterized by its majestic mountains and diverse ecosystems, making it a prime destination for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Among the highlights of the park is Bazarduzu Mountain, which stands as the highest peak in Azerbaijan at 4,466 meters above sea level. This remarkable elevation attracts climbers and adventurers seeking to reach the summit, drawn by the allure of one of the country's most stunning natural landmarks.

The park boasts a rich variety of flora, predominantly featuring species such as Caucasus Oak, Caucasian Hornbeam, European Hornbeam, Oriental Hornbeam, Oriental Beech, Silver Birch, Common Yew, White Willow, Common Walnut, and Wild Cherry. This diverse array of trees contributes to the park's ecological significance and provides habitat for various wildlife species.

Among the remarkable fauna residing within Shahdag National Park is the rare East Caucasus tur, a mountain-dwelling goat antelope that is endemic to the eastern region of the Caucasus Mountains. The park also hosts a range of other large mammals, highlighting its rich biodiversity. Visitors may encounter the Bezoar ibex, domestic goat, Caucasus lynx, Syrian brown bear, wild boar, Indian wolf, common jackal, common jungle cat, red fox, roe deer, and numerous other species.

This rich tapestry of wildlife not only enhances the park's ecological integrity but also underscores its importance as a habitat for some of the region's most vulnerable species.

Stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity of Shahdag National Park make it a valuable asset for both conservation efforts and tourism, drawing visitors from around the world to experience the beauty of Azerbaijani nature.