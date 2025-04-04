403
Riverbend Industries Acquires American Door Products And Pearland Industries
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chicago, March 31, 2025 – Riverbend announced today that it has purchased American Door Products LLC, including its Pearland Industries division (collectively“American Door”).
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, American Door provides doors, frames, hardware, and specialty product solutions to contractors and engineers primarily in the Texas healthcare, government, education, hospitality, and multi-family construction markets.
American Door will operate within Riverbend's Building Solutions group, which includes McKinney Door Solutions and Serenity Sliding Door Systems. Brian Kobylinski, CEO of Riverbend, stated,“American Door and Pearland are logical extensions of our Building Solutions group. We share a common vision, and the combination of our offerings and addition of ADP's Houston-based team extends our reach.”
Dave Popa, President of American Door, commented,“Our team is excited to join an organization that shares our values: customer-first mentality, best-in-class service, and exceptional local delivery.”
The teams expect a positive market reaction to the announcement. Together, American Door and Riverbend's Building Solutions businesses are a powerful combination made up of more than 100 employees serving Colorado and Texas.
Riverbend Industries is a family-owned American industrial investment company with more than 70 years of experience. Riverbend businesses deliver comfort and security through innovative HVAC and Building Solutions. Combining multi-generational family ownership with professional management expertise, Riverbend empowers its portfolio of companies with the resources and support they need to thrive. Guided by a patient investment philosophy, the company continues to build lasting value, enduring success, and sustainable growth for generations to come.
