President Receives Report On Progress Of Kursk Operation

2025-04-03 07:10:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced he had received a report on the progress of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

In a post on Telegram , he noted that the report concerned the course of the Kursk operation, active operations in certain areas within enemy territory.

“We continue to defend Sumy and Kharkiv regions, destroying the occupier on the outskirts of our land,” he emphasized.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all units for their resilience, months of endurance, and their role in achieving one of Ukraine's most significant achievements during the war - the Kursk operation.



 Read also: Zelensky meets with combat units in Sumy regio

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, stated that the Kursk operation was a success, demonstrating the Defense Forces' ability to carry out offensive actions. He added that Russia deployed all its elite forces during the most recent counteroffensive in the region.

Photo: President's Office

