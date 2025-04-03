Bureaucratic Transfers Spark Showdown In J & K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is the head of Union Territory and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's six-month-old government are at loggerheads over several issues, including departmental control.

The latest row erupted after LG ordered the transfer of 48 middle-rung JKAS officers, including 14 additional deputy commissioners and 26 sub-divisional magistrates.

The LG ordered the transfer and posting of additional deputy commissioners in Pulwama, Kupwara, Basohli, Doda, Anantnag, Sunderbani, Rajouri, Nowshera, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Kathua, Bhaderwah and Handwara.

This has reportedly prompted Chief Minister Abdullah to convene an urgent meeting of ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs and their alliance partner, the Congress.

Though the agenda of the meeting remains undisclosed, sources suggest it will focus on growing concerns over the LG's alleged interference in administrative matters that constitutionally fall within the jurisdiction of the elected government.

The Abdullah government considers the move a violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, arguing that the transfers and postings of officers outside the All India Services cadre was the exclusive prerogative of the elected government.

Chief Minister Abdullah has formally requested the LG to review the decision, emphasizing in his letter that such unilateral actions undermine the authority of the government. Additionally, he has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, voicing concerns that repeated interventions by the Raj Bhavan are eroding the legitimacy of the elected leadership.

Although tensions between the LG and the government have been simmering for some time, Sinha's latest directive has deepened the rift between the two power centers in the Union Territory.

Abdullah has directed Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to halt the transfer of the 48 officers and ensure that no future postings of non-All India Services officers occur without his direct approval.

Friday's meeting is expected to convey these grievances to both the LG and the Centre. Announcing the gathering, NC Chief Whip Mubarak Gul urged all legislators to prioritize attendance, highlighting its significance in the ongoing power struggle.

Political analysts believe that the LG's recent move signals an attempt to assert greater control over the bureaucratic machinery, particularly at a time when the elected government awaits approval from the Union Home Ministry for its proposed governance rules.

The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday came at a time when the elected government was waiting for a nod from the Union home ministry for the business rules it framed about a month ago and sent to the lieutenant governor (LG) for approval to facilitate smooth governance without confusion.

During a recent Assembly session, Abdullah stressed the need for clarity in governance, stating,“Until we receive statehood, it is essential to establish business rules.” He has previously criticized the dual governance model in J&K, calling it a“recipe for disaster.”

Congress leaders have also criticized Sinha's decision. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir argued that the LG should have awaited the approval of the new governance rules before proceeding with officer transfers. He warned that such actions could undermine public confidence in the administration.

“The LG knew well that the proposal for business rules is under consideration in Delhi, yet he took this step. It sends the wrong message that all is not well within the administration,” Mir stated.

As political tensions mount, all eyes will be on Friday's meeting and how the Abdullah government navigates its power struggle with Raj Bhavan in the days to come.

