Notice Of First Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG ) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time/10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-free North America) or (437) 900-0527 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Sean McLaren, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at . West Fraser's first quarter 2025 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 50 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe, which promotes sustainable forest practices in its operations. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit: westfraser.

