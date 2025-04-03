TRAEGER GRILLS REIGNITES THE GRIDDLE CATEGORY FURTHER EXPANDING THE OUTDOOR COOKING EXPERIENCE BY LAUNCHING THE FLATROCK 2 ZONE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Traeger's initial entry into the griddle cookware category with the award-winning Flatrock 3 Zone sent shockwaves of excitement through the Traegerhood, setting a new standard and enabling customers to deliver next-level consistency with unmatched flavors. The Flatrock 2 Zone introduces a two-zone cooking system and streamlined ignition process for a more simple, efficient, and accessible cooking experience. Every part of the Flatrock Series of griddles creates an entirely new set of possibilities for all outdoor cooking, bringing fajitas, fried rice, smashed burgers, and epic breakfast feasts to your backyard gatherings.

"It was clear after launching our Flatrock 3 Zone that there is a unique hunger in the outdoor cooking space for the versatility that the griddle category provides," said Jeremy Andrus, Traeger Grills CEO. "As we continue evolving our product offerings, we knew we wanted to introduce that same game-changing innovation and best-in-class quality in a smaller footprint. With its streamlined design and two-zone temperature control, the Flatrock 2 Zone is the perfect outdoor cooking tool for those looking for a high-quality cooking experience without sacrificing space or quality."

Designed with versatility and the ideal cooking experience in mind, the Flatrock 2 Zone is engineered to deliver superior flavor and efficiency, making it an ideal solution for both everyday use and larger outdoor gatherings. The Flatrock 2 Zone is a valuable addition to any outdoor cooking environment and provides users with the following features and benefits.



TWO DISTINCT COOKING ZONES – Two separate cooking zones provide precise heat control across the entire griddle surface, eliminating hot and cold spots to ensure a perfectly even cook every time-whether you're making a pancake and egg breakfast or cooking fajitas and smashburgers.

WIND-BLOCKING TECHNOLOGY – Provides edge-to-edge heat coverage with an inlay design allowing users to cook on the entire griddle top without worry of burnout or flare ups.

EVEN, EFFICIENT HEAT – U-shaped burners provide consistent heat across the griddle surface for reliable cooking performance every time.

EZ-CLEANTM GREASE MANAGEMENT – Grease and drippings are funneled into a large, easy-to-access container for hassle-free cleanup after a cook.

SLIMMED-DOWN SIZE – A smaller form factor makes this grill ideal for tighter spaces, patios, or smaller households-while still delivering expansive space to cook up breakfast, lunch, or dinner. CUSTOMIZABLE COOKSPACE – The Pop-And-LockTM (P.A.L) accessory rail and folding side shelves let you tailor your grill setup to your cooking style.

Available soon on Traeger and select retailers across the U.S. and Canada for $699, the Flatrock 2 Zone streamlines the user experience delivering flavor-driven performance at an exceptional value. To learn more about Traeger Grills, please visit or follow them on YouTube , Facebook , X , and Instagram .

ABOUT TRAEGER GRILLS®

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, is the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbecue. After 35 years, Traeger entered the griddle category further establishing its leadership position in the outdoor cooking space by introducing innovative alternatives to griddle, sear, fry, steam, sauté and more, all in one place. The grills are versatile and easy to use, empowering cooks of all skill sets to create delicious meals with flavor that cannot be replicated. Grills are at the core of Traeger's platform and are complemented by Traeger wood pellets, rubs, sauces, and accessories.

