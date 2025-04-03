Barco And CJ 4DPLEX Announce 5-Year Agreement For Laser Projectors To Expand SCREENX Global Footprint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Under this agreement, Barco will provide high-performance laser projectors to power the innovative side-wall projections that define the SCREENX format. This agreement builds upon the ongoing collaboration between Barco and CJ 4DPLEX, first announced during CinemaCon 2023 when Barco was named the global laser projection partner for the SCREENX format. As SCREENX continues its expansion, Barco's cutting-edge laser projection technology will play a crucial role in delivering a uniquely captivating and differentiated visual experience to audiences worldwide.

"Barco is committed to enabling exciting and innovative cinema experiences for every type of moviegoer," said Gerwin Damberg, EVP Barco Cinema. "Through our expanded collaboration with SCREENX, we can continue to delight audiences with a larger-than-life cinematic experience that they truly cannot get at home."

"This strengthened collaboration between SCREENX and Barco marks another significant step in delivering premium experiences" said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "With the seamless integration of SCREENX's innovative technology and Barco's cutting-edge projection, we are excited to continue elevating the cinema experience worldwide."

The innovative SCREENX multi-projection cinema format boasts 270-degree viewing to surround and immerse audiences. By expanding the image beyond the traditional cinema frame and onto the theater's walls, SCREENX draws moviegoers into the story on the main screen, enabling a panoramic theatrical experience. To date, there are over 425 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 48 countries.

This partnership underlines Barco's commitment to enhancing the cinema experience for moviegoers. As the leading laser projection technology around the world, Barco provides the visual power behind SCREENX and continues to deliver innovations at the forefront of premium moviegoing. For more information, visit:

About Barco

Barco, headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), is a global technology company leading in visualization, networking, and collaboration solutions. Its innovative technologies drive advancements in the healthcare, enterprise, and entertainment markets. At the heart of Barco's success are over 3,000 dedicated 'visioneers', each passionately contributing to driving change through technology.

Listed on Euronext (BAR), Reuters (BARBt), and Bloomberg (BAR BB), Barco realized sales of 947 million euro in 2024. For further insights, please visit , or connect on LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram , and Facebook .

Barco. Visioneering a bright tomorrow. © 2025

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'Ultra 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 425SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 770 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

